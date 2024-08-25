Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Announces Rs 50,000 Monthly Pension for Former MLAs

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced at the 22nd Foundation Day of the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) that former MLAs will now receive a minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 50,000. At present, they are getting Rs 22,000 as monthly pension. Former legislators who have served two or more terms as MLAs will now receive a pension of Rs 55,000, up from the previous Rs 25,000, Tamang announced.

The CM also announced that the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund is meant to meet the emergency and medical needs of former legislators and to enhance their support system, he said.