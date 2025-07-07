Sikkim CM backs youth-led education initiatives, lauds Kunzang Choeki Bhutia’s vision

Gangtok, July 7 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Monday extended strong support to youth-driven educational reforms, following a meeting with educationist and social entrepreneur Kunzang Choeki Bhutia.

The meeting, held in Gangtok, focused on developing sustainable partnerships for Sikkim’s long-term growth, especially in education, youth empowerment, and public health.

Choeki briefed the Chief Minister on her recent strategic engagements in Mumbai (June 29-July 5), where she held discussions with leading stakeholders -- including philanthropist Khrisha Shah Ambani -- to explore Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

These models are aimed at fostering innovation in education, women’s leadership, and grassroots development, while staying rooted in the cultural values of Sikkim and guided by the inclusive philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

The Chief Minister applauded Choeki’s grassroots-focused and culturally aligned approach to systemic reform. “Her efforts to align national networks with Sikkim’s aspirations reflect the innovative spirit we champion,” he said, commending her for building bridges between state priorities and national institutions.

Choeki plays a key role in the Chief Minister’s Mentorship Programme -- an initiative under the Education Department -- through her non-profit Katalytic Charter Education Foundation.

The program supports Class X students with focused exam preparation, leadership training, and exposure to real-world problem-solving. With plans underway to expand the program’s scope, Choeki emphasized integrating critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and civic leadership into the curriculum.

“Empowering young minds through education and real-world exposure is key to building a self-reliant Sikkim,” the Chief Minister noted.

The Mumbai dialogues also explored scalable PPP models for women’s empowerment, health systems strengthening, and localized leadership development. The initiatives are part of a broader strategy to foster value-based, community-rooted growth in Sikkim -- one that promotes resilience, equity, and sustainability.

The CM specifically lauded Choeki’s mentorship program for significantly improving student outcomes and fostering academic confidence among marginalized youth. “Youth capacity-building is not just a goal, but a cornerstone of progressive governance,” he said.

