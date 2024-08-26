Sikkim CM invites PM Modi to attend statehood day

New Delhi, Aug 26 Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday and extended a formal invitation to him to be the Chief Guest on Sikkim’s statehood day celebration.

The mountain state will celebrate its statehood day on May 16 this year.

The upcoming statehood say is set to be of particular significance as the state will commemorate 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975.

“This historic milestone represents the fulfilment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people of Sikkim, and the state's integration into the democratic framework of India. The merger has been a pivotal moment in Sikkim's development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress” Tamang said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.

To honour this historic occasion, the Sikkim government has organised a year-long series of events under the theme "Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim," reflecting on both the pre and post-merger history of the state.

“It is a matter of great honour and delight that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has graciously accepted the invitation. His esteemed presence will undoubtedly enhance the significance of the occasion, making it truly memorable. The event will provide a platform to showcase Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty in the presence of the Prime Minister” the Chief Minister mentioned.

During the meeting, the Tamang conveyed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The discussions were described as profound and productive, covering various matters of importance to the state of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister has urged all the people of Sikkim to join in the grand celebration, embodying the spirit of the state with zest and fervour.

