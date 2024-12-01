Sikkim CM lays foundation stone for Kunzang Chokhorling Monastery

Gangtok, Dec 1 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for Kunzang Chokhorling Monastery at Hee Patal locality in the western part of the state on Sunday, officials said.

The Chief Minister exchanged words with the monastery committee, marking an important milestone in the region's spiritual and cultural development.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chairpersons, Advisors, former legislators, and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the administration is gearing up to celebrate 50 years of statehood in Sikkim the next year.

A review meeting was convened on Friday at the conference hall of the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok to discuss the celebration.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak, Chief Secretary and attended by R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, A K Singh, Director General of Police, along with Heads of Departments and state government officers.

A senior official said, "The meeting featured an in-depth discussion on arrangements for the upcoming 50 years of Statehood Celebrations. This year-long commemoration will include various events, and officials thoroughly deliberated on various aspects, including programme scheduling and task allocation."

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among the officials to ensure the event's success, marking an important milestone in the state's history.

Additional responsibilities were handed over to various departments to facilitate smooth and successful celebrations.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital to extend a formal invitation to him to be the Chief Guest on Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration.

The upcoming Statehood Day on May 16 is significant as it will commemorate 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd State of India in 1975.

"This historic milestone represents the fulfilment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people of Sikkim, and the state's integration into the democratic framework of India. The merger has been a pivotal moment in Sikkim's development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress," CM Tamang said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.

