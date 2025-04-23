Sikkim CM meets Parliamentary Committee, discusses development of NE region

Gangtok, April 23 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met with a delegation from the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Rajya Sabha, at his official residence, Mintokgang on Wednesday, officials said.

The delegation was led by Milind Deora, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Committee, and included senior officials and members of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The delegation was joined by Sikkim’s Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Indra Hang Subba.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the delegation held productive discussions on the overall development of the Northeastern region, with a special focus on Sikkim.

Key topics included infrastructure expansion, improving regional connectivity, and exploring investment opportunities in sectors such as sustainable tourism, organic farming, and clean energy.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the committee’s visit and their proactive interest in the development of the region.

He highlighted the importance of such engagements in bringing national attention to the aspirations and needs of the Northeastern states.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday also convened a high-level meeting with the Sikkim Renewable Energy Development Department (SREDA) and the Power Department.

Milind Deora emphasised the recent amendments designed to empower and encourage the use of renewable energy, like solar power.

Principal Chief Engineer cum Secretary Power Department Bikash Deokota underscored that the state has actively been promoting solar power projects, focusing on rooftop installations and off- grid systems.

He highlighted that the solar rooftop shall sustain the state’s financial health.

Sikkim has a growing trend towards rooftop solar installations, contributing significantly to the state's cumulative solar capacity.

