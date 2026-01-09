Sikkim CM prays for India's peace, prosperity at Nepal's Manakamana Temple

Gangtok, Jan 9 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday shared details of his visit to the revered Manakamana Temple in Nepal, describing the pilgrimage as a spiritually uplifting experience and an occasion to pray for the welfare of people and the progress of the state and the nation.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said he felt blessed to have the opportunity to visit the sacred shrine dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati.

Perched atop a hill at a commanding height, the temple, he noted, offers not only deep spiritual solace but also a serene and awe-inspiring ambience that elevates the mind and soul.

"The tranquil surroundings of the temple instil a profound sense of inner peace, bliss, harmony and fulfilment," CM Tamang wrote, adding that the visit left him spiritually enriched and rejuvenated.

During his pilgrimage, the Chief Minister said he offered his prayers with humility and devotion for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of the people of Sikkim.

He also prayed for the upliftment of the poor, the sick and the vulnerable sections of society, along with peace, development and progress for the state and the country as a whole.

Guided by the timeless Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the belief that the world is one family - the Chief Minister said he extended his prayers beyond borders, seeking universal peace, harmony and the well-being of people across the globe.

He emphasised that such spiritual journeys reinforce the values of compassion, unity and shared humanity.

The Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported and assisted him during the pilgrimage.

He acknowledged the cooperation and dedication of everyone involved in making the sacred visit possible, stating that their kindness and efforts would always be remembered with respect and appreciation.

CM Tamang's visit to the Manakamana Temple comes at a time when he has repeatedly highlighted the importance of spiritual values, cultural heritage and inclusive development in guiding governance and public life.

The Chief Minister has often said that faith and tradition play a vital role in strengthening social harmony and fostering a sense of collective responsibility among people.

