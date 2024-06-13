Sikkim CM's wife steps down as MLA a day after taking oath

Gangtok, June 13 Krishna Kumari Rai, the wife of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, quit as the MLA from Namchi Singhithang just a day after taking oath of office.

Chief Minister Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) swept the Assembly elections held recently by winning 31 out of the 32 seats, besides winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Meanwhile, after his wife stepped down as the MLA, the Chief Minister said that it was a unanimous decision taken by the SKM.

“My wife has vacated her seat in alignment with the unanimous decision of the party, prioritising its welfare and objectives. It is important to note that, at the request of the parliamentary committee of the SKM, she contested the elections for the welfare of our party.

“SKM is committed to providing opportunities to the genuine and dedicated party functionaries. To the residents of Namchi-Singithang, I assure you that you will continue to have a dedicated and genuine MLA who will serve your interests,” the Chief Minister said.

In a statement issued earlier, Krishna Kumari Rai said, “With a very heavy heart, I write to inform you that I have officially submitted my resignation from the Namchi-Singithang constituency. I had never imagined that I would enter electoral politics so soon, and to garner the overwhelming support of everyone was beyond my imagination, for which I am forever grateful."

“I have always viewed politics as a social activity, and the reason I entered the election was because I had to honour the decisions made by the parliamentary board and the party president,” she added.

Rai also asserted that the new candidate for the Namchi-Singithang constituency will be a committed and dedicated person who will serve the people of this Assembly segment.

The Speaker of the legislative Assembly has accepted Rai’s resignation.

