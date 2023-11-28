Sikkim deluge: Lachen area connected to mainland, says Indian Army

Guwahati, Nov 28 Indian Army has successfully connected the Lachen area of northern Sikkim, which was cut off due to the devastating flash floods in the state, with the mainland after nearly two months, officials said on Tuesday.

An official statement said that troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, with the assistance of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has completed the strategic Bailey bridge over Zeema Chu at Zeema.

“This has finally connected the entire Lachen area from the Northern side that was cut off since the night of October 3. The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief materials to the important town of Lachen,” the statement added.

According to an Army official, the 100 feet Bailey bridge was constructed over Zeema Chu that had to face the first impact of the flash floods.

