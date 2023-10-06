Sikkim deluge: Many still missing, four soldiers among 19 dead

Guwahati, Oct 6 Several people were still missing in Sikkim flash floods and 19 people, including four soldiers, have been killed, according to an Army official.

Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence at Guwahati on Friday said, “The search for the missing Indian Army persons continues. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and is extending communication facilities to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim.”

He told IANS that the search operation has been focusing on thedownstream areas of Teesta Barrage. At the site of the incident at Burdang near Singtam, the Army vehicles were being dug out and stores recovered.

“Additional resources in terms of teams of Tiranga Mountain Rescue, tracker dogs, and special radars have beenbrought in to assist in the search operations,” Rawat added.

Troops of TriShakti Corps, Indian Army have been able to rescue 1,471 tourists in the areas of Lachen, Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang.

As the weather situation is improving, the Army was planning to carry out an evacuation for the stranded tourists in the hill state.

The officer said, “With the weather improving, there may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists byHelicopters. The same is being planned jointly by the state government, Army and Indian Air Force.”

Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic

