Sikkim govt to launch initiative to provide legal aid at people’s doorsteps

Gangtok, Aug 27 In a bid to make legal aid accessible to every citizen, especially in rural and remote areas, the Sikkim government will launch a state-wide campaign titled ‘Kanooni Sahyog Abhiyan’ on August 29, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the initiative, to be rolled out under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), seeks to provide free legal consultations, affidavit services, and awareness on critical legislations directly at the doorsteps of the people.

The campaign will begin from Rorathang under the Rhenock constituency and will gradually be extended to all constituencies across the Himalayan state. It will be conducted once a week, with schedules for subsequent constituencies to be announced shortly.

Officials said the programme aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of a Golden, Prosperous and Capable Sikkim, his mission for a drug-free state, and the government’s broader agenda of women empowerment. Recognising that many individuals, particularly in rural areas, often hesitate to approach legal forums and instead choose to suffer in silence, the initiative aims to bridge the gap by taking legal assistance to the grassroots.

As part of the outreach, awareness will be disseminated on basic legal rights and key legislations, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Anti-Drugs laws, Domestic Violence Act, and various laws safeguarding women and children. The programme will also cover mental health rights and interventions in order to reduce the suicide rate in the state.

A government spokesperson said the initiative is more than an awareness programme as it seeks to empower rural communities, youth, women, and farmers with knowledge of their legal entitlements while making justice accessible to all.

The initiative is also positioned as a step towards women empowerment, ensuring that women are not only informed of their legal rights but also gain confidence to assert them. Through this comprehensive legal outreach, the Sikkim government hopes to build stronger, more resilient communities by embedding awareness, empowerment, and justice at the grassroots.

