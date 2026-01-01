Sikkim to witness sustained progress in 2026: CM Tamang

Guwahati, Jan 1 Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people, expressing hope that 2026 would usher in fresh beginnings, renewed aspirations for the citizens, and asserting that the mountain state would witness sustained progress in this year.

In his New Year message, the Chief Minister said that every new year brings with it an opportunity to move forward with greater clarity, confidence and purpose.

He emphasised that unity and cooperation among the people remain the guiding force behind Sikkim's steady development journey.

"Our collective strength, shaped by the dedication, resilience and active participation of citizens, has been the cornerstone of the progress we have achieved over the years," CM Tamang said, adding that people remain the true driving force behind every milestone attained by the state.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continued trust, support and faith in the government's vision.

He said their belief has served as a guiding light and a constant source of inspiration in steering Sikkim towards inclusive and balanced growth.

Looking ahead, CM Tamang said 2026 carries the promise of renewed growth, deeper unity and lasting fulfilment, especially as the state marks 50 years of statehood.

He expressed hope that collective aspirations would gain direction, efforts would translate into meaningful outcomes, and shared resolve would create a positive and enduring impact for future generations.

"Let us continue this journey together with confidence, compassion and unity," he said, wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister welcomed the New Year by attending the Sadhbhavana Sammelan at Salugara on New Year's eve, held in the presence of the revered spiritual leader H.H. Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj.

Reflecting on the occasion, CM Tamang said that ushering in the New Year in such a meaningful and uplifting atmosphere made the moment truly memorable. He extended his heartfelt wishes for peace, good health, happiness and prosperity for all.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his commitment to building a 'Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim', underlining the importance of harmony, goodwill and collective effort as the state steps into the golden jubilee year of its statehood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor