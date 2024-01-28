'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique

Kolkata, Jan 28 All India Secular Front (AISF) MLA Naushad Siddique on Sunday said that the silent voters will make AISF a surprise factor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

“The AISF workers are being attacked every day. I suggest you not to be too enthusiastic about displaying your strength. If necessary, pick up the flags of Trinamool Congress and attend its rallies but shout the slogans softly. Finally, on the polling days silently go to the polling booths and vote for us. Silent voters will be our principal strength this time,” Siddique said while addressing a party meeting in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

He said that in Diamond Harbour constituency, Trinamool Congress and BJP will not be able to make an impact.

“How the previous elections in Diamond Harbour were contested is a matter of the past now. The voter has a choice to vote for AISF or against it but voting should be held as per the voters’ wishes,” Siddique said.

He said that Trinamool Congress seeks votes in the name of CAA. “But in reality they might have voted in favour of CAA,” he said.

There is a strong pulse in the state that Siddique will be the AISF candidate and supported by both Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front in the Lok Sabha polls.

