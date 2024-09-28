Siliguri Bidhan Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cloth Shop, Spreads to Nearby Stores (Watch Video)

Siliguri Bidhan Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cloth Shop, Spreads to Nearby Stores (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in Bidhan Market on Saturday morning. The blaze started around 10:30 AM in a cloth shop and rapidly spread to five adjacent stores. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire has since been brought under control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

