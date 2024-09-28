Siliguri Bidhan Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cloth Shop, Spreads to Nearby Stores (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2024 02:13 PM2024-09-28T14:13:33+5:302024-09-28T14:14:10+5:30
A massive fire broke out in Bidhan Market on Saturday morning. The blaze started around 10:30 AM in a cloth shop and rapidly spread to five adjacent stores. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire has since been brought under control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
VIDEO | A fire broke out in Siliguri's Bidhan Market. The fire started at around 10.30 AM from a cloth shop and quickly spread to five adjoining shops. Firefighting efforts underway.#Siliguri— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2024
