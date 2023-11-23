Silkyara tunnel: Rescue op likely to complete today; V K Singh, Dhami in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Nov 23 Rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi is likely to complete on Thursday as only six to eight metres of drilling is left to reach to the workers who are trapped in it since November 12.

Forty-one ambulances and a team of doctors are on standby for the 41 trapped workers. Chinook helicopter is stationed in Chinyalisaur if the trapped workers have to be airlifted due to medical emergency.

Union Minister V. K. Singh and a seven-member Central team including technical experts have reached Uttarkashi.

On Wednesday night, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had reached Uttarkashi and reviewed the rescue operation.

Drilling, which was halted due to an iron mesh, has been removed.

Former PMO Adviser Bhaskar Khulbe said obstacle has been removed and the rescue operation will be completed soon.

Khulbe said that all trapped workers are safe and are being provided food and water. Medical and NDRF teams are stationed at the rescue site to deal with any exigencies.

All district hospitals have been put on alert and senior doctors and specialist from Dehradun have been called to Chinyalisaur.

Of the trapped workers, 15 are from Jharkhand, eight (Uttar Pradesh), five (Odisha), four (Bihar), three each (West Bengal and Assam), two (Uttarakhand) and one (Himachal Pradesh).

