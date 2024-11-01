Similar AQI levels after Diwali: BJP accuses AAP govt of defaming Sanatan in name of crackers

New Delhi, Nov 1 As Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai commended residents for their responsible Diwali celebrations, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday slammed the AAP government, claiming that the latter was plotting to defame Sanatan Dharma with its repeated rhetoric against firecrackers.

Earlier in the day, Gopal Rai said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained within 'very poor' range rather than escalating to severe levels, as anticipated in the days leading up to the festival.

Virendra Sachdeva pointing to 'similar AQI levels' in pre and post Diwali period, said, "The Delhi government is conspiring to defame the Sanatani tradition of bursting crackers on Diwali in the name of pollution. Gopal Rai, you are trying to please a particular section of the society in the name of pollution. You used to blame crackers for the pollution of the national capital. But, the AQI is in the same condition after burning crackers also."

"So, the real reason for the pollution is due to the inability to control dust control. It is also due to not stopping the stubble burning and vehicle pollution," he told IANS.

Sachdeva further claimed that the AAP government is not serious about the pollution in city.

"You have never shown seriousness regarding the pollution in the national capital. Which smog-gun tower you are speaking about? The smog tower which you all installed worth Rs 22.9 crore which is of no use. Delhi government doesn't have proper solution and strategy to control the pollution because you don't have the intention to work here," he stated.

Earlier October 30, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal defended ban on firecrackers, saying it is necessary for protecting people from pollution and there is no 'Hindu-Muslim' angle to it.

Kejriwal said Diwali is a festival of lights and it should be celebrated by lighting 'diya' and candles instead of bursting firecrackers that cause pollution.

He said, "It's not that we are doing any favour to others. We are doing a favour to ourselves because ultimately we and our small kids will suffer from the pollution caused by bursting crackers."

