SINDEX-24: IAF & RSAF hold joint exercise in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 21 The latest edition of SINDEX, a bilateral exercise between the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF), got underway at Air Force Station Kalaikunda in West Bengal on Monday.

“This is the 12th edition of the Joint Military Training (JMT) between the two forces. The RSAF is participating with its largest contingent till date,” a senior Ministry of Defence (MoD) official said.

The JMT will comprise two phases. For the first three-odd weeks, the IAF and RSAF will practice separately. The bilateral phase of the Exercise will start from November 13 and continue till November 21.

While the RSAF has sent F-16 and F-15 squadrons, accompanied by G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and C-130 transport aircraft, the IAF is participating in the JMT with Rafales, Mirage 2000 ITIs, Su-30 MKIs, Tejas, Mig-29s and Jaguars, it was confirmed by the MoD.

AFS Kalaikunda offers a great opportunity for forces like the RSAF to practice. The air base, with the latest facilities, offers an air-to-air firing range over the Bay of Bengal apart from a designated air-to-ground one at Dudhkundi, barely a few km away.

The skies above Kalaikunda are also generally free of commercial air traffic, allowing combat aircraft a free run during practice sessions and exercises. Even then, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to ensure that commercial pilots stay away.

"It is expected that the bilateral phase will generate intense collaboration between the two forces, as they engage in advanced air combat simulations, joint mission planning and debriefing sessions. The bilateral phase aims to enhance interoperability, sharpen combat readiness and promote exchange of knowledge between the two Air Forces," the MoD official added.

He said that during the bilateral phase, Red and Blue Teams are formed. “Each team comprises aircraft and personnel from both the Air Forces. While the Red Teams are the 'attackers' and assigned certain targets, the Blue Teams play the role of 'defenders',” he said.

He added that while the aircraft do not carry live munitions, 'kills' are simulated and recorded.

“In 2022, during a similar Exercise, an RSAF F-16 had buzzed Kolkata. It may have been a member of a Red Team that managed to escape the 'defenders' and reach its target,” the official said.

He added that the RSAF has returned to India so soon after its participation in Ex Tarang Shakti is an indication of the strong military ties between the two nations.

