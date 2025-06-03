Sindoor Van: Gujarat Govt Plans to Built Operation Sindoor Memorial Park Near Pakistan Border in Kutch

The Gujarat government is set to create a unique memorial site dedicated to India's 'Operation Sindoor'a place that will not only honour the courage of the security forces but also stand as a symbol of national unity. The foundation for this 'Sindoor Van' will be laid on eight hectares of land near the Pakistan border in Mirzapar village of Kutch. This is the same region from where missile and drone attacks were thwarted during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Kutch Collector Anand Patel shared details about the project. “The park is being built to commemorate the unity shown by society, the Army, Air Force, BSF, and other forces during Operation Sindoor,” he said. The memorial will feature dedicated sections for the Air Force, Army, Navy, and BSF, highlighting the bravery of security forces through murals, themed plantations and dioramas.

It was on this very land that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting during his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor. During the event, women from Madhyapar gifted him a ‘vermilion plant’. Accepting it, PM Modi said, “I will take this plant to the Prime Minister’s residence, where it will grow into a banyan tree.”

Three martyrs of the April Pahalgam terror attack hailed from Gujarat. A special section in the Sindoor Van will be dedicated to them. According to Sandeep Kumar, Chief Conservator of the Kutch Forest Department, “This will be a theme-based memorial park. We plan to plant 35 different species with 10,000 saplings per hectare. It will be the densest forest in Kutch.”

Abhishek Pathak, IG of BSF Gujarat Frontier, revealed that over 600 missile and drone attacks were thwarted during Operation Sindoor, with 40% of them targeting Gujarat. This memorial will not only preserve the heroic legacy but also boost tourism and promote environmental awareness in the region.