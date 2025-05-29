'Sindoordani' gift at mass weddings: UP ministers, leaders laud Yogi govt's outreach to women

Lucknow, May 29 The Yogi Adityanath government has unveiled its plans to gift 'sindoordani' (Vermillion box) to women getting married at mass weddings across the state.

The move, seen as a celebration of India's Operation Sindoor - the military strikes that avenged the slaughter of Hindu women's husbands, is being hailed and welcomed across the political spectrum.

'Sindoor' (Vermillion) holds high cultural and religious importance for the people of the Hindu faith, as it is worn by every Hindu woman. Sindoor, traditionally, signifies the marital status of Hindu women, who wear it on their foreheads.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told IANS that the state government will give 'sindoordani' to all the newly-wed couples taking marital vows at the mass marriage venues.

"Sindoordani holds immense significance in anyone's married life. We will deliver it to every mass marriage venue. This will salute the valour of our armed forces and also celebrate their might in taking on the country's enemies."

UP Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal said that the gifting 'sindoordani' to newly married couples is a commendable step.

"Sindoor holds immense importance for any married woman, it has high emotional value. A woman observes fasts and performs penance to protect her sindoor. But, the terrorists wiped it out with their bestial and barbaric act in Pahalgam. The whole nation was pained, seeing the plight of women who lost their husbands in front of their eyes," he said.

He further said, "Under the 'Chief Minister Mass Marriage' scheme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also increased the amount from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Like a father, he has blessed all women to protect their vermilion."

Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, BJP state president, said, "The mass marriage scheme is an ambitious initiative of the government in which people from all castes and communities register their marriages. The government organises these mass marriages and arranges everything in coordination with various departments."

Notably, India's military strikes against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were named 'Operation Sindoor' to honour the women as terrorists wiped out their 'sindoor' in the savage attack, first identifying their husbands by religion and then killing in cold blood.

