Singapore cargo ship catches fire off Kerala, Kochi and Kozhikode hospitals on alert

Kozhikode, June 9 The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard on Monday rescued 18 crew members of the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, WAN HAI 503, which caught fire about 70 nautical miles off the Kerala coast, officials said.

While 18 crew members have been rescued after they jumped into the sea, the whereabouts of four other crew members attached to the ship's Fire and Safety Department are being ascertained.

The latest visuals show a fire raging on the upper deck of the ship.

The fire accident was reported on the ship, deep in the Arabian Sea, off the Beypore–Azhikal coastline of Kerala.

With the alert coming from the Indian Coast Guard, the hospitals at Kozhikode and Kochi have been asked to be on high alert in case the crew of the ship requires medical attention.

The 270-metre-long vessel, with a draught of 12.5 metres, had departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dornier aircraft and vessels of the Coast Guard and Navy from Kochi and Mangaluru have reached the ship, while some others are expected to arrive at the site shortly.

Capt K. Arun Kumar, the Port officer at Beypore, said some of the containers are carrying dangerous cargo, which includes inflammable liquids and solids and also toxic substances.

The crew who have been saved are likely to be brought to Beypore.

The crew does not have any Indians, as per officials.

