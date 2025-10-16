Singapore Police to hold meeting with Assam SIT on Zubeen Garg death probe: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 16 In a major development in the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the Singapore Police authorities will hold a meeting with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Assam on October 21.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma said the meeting signifies a crucial step in the pursuit of justice for the late singer.

“Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail,” he posted.

The meeting will be held between officials of the Singapore Police and the SIT, headed by ADGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who is leading the probe from Assam.

The discussion is expected to focus on the exchange of key evidence and findings related to Garg’s death, which occurred in Singapore under mysterious circumstances last month.

The Assam government had constituted the SIT shortly after the incident to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

The team has been coordinating closely with Singapore authorities and gathering information from individuals connected to Garg’s final days abroad.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singers and cultural figures, was found dead in Singapore, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger across the state.

His death has since led to widespread protests, including violent demonstrations in parts of Assam, as fans and civil society groups continue to demand a thorough probe.

Security has been tightened in several areas following clashes near Baksa jail earlier this week, where protestors had gathered. Police have since said the situation is under control.

The upcoming meeting between Singapore and Assam Police is expected to be pivotal in advancing the investigation and uncovering the circumstances that led to the untimely demise of the beloved artist.

