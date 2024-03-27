Singapore President walks on Jaisalmer streets to explore the city

Jaipur, March 27 Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is a visit to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city, visited the historic Patwa Haveli on Tuesday.

He was seen walking on the streets of Jaisalmer on the second day of his visit.

Many foreign guests accompanying the Singapore President also visited Patwa Haveli.

He was impressed by the embroidery works of Jaisalmer at Chidiya Haveli, and also bought some local products.

He also invited Chidiya Haveli members to organise an exhibition of embroidered products in Singapore.

The Singapore President arrived here on a 4-day visit on Monday.

He was in Patwa Haveli for more than an hour.

