Singapore solar energy company to invest in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said there is enormous scope for investment in the state and his government is committed to provide a business-friendly environment to investors.

His statement came during a meeting at his office here with a Singaporean delegation arriving to participate in a two-day regional industry conclave which will be held in Ujjain from March 1.

Talking to the media later, CM Yadav said Singapore-based entrepreneurs have shown their interest for investments in Madhya Pradesh.

"Singapore-based company 'Samcom’, which is globally known for its work in solar energy and wind power, is interested in investing in Madhya Pradesh. A detailed discussion will be held and the Madhya Pradesh government assures all co-operation for this purpose," he added.

The Singaporean delegation comprised High Commissioner Simon Wong, Consul General Cheong Ming Foong, First Secretary, Political, Sean Lim, First Secretary, Economic, Vivek Raguraman, Vice Consul, Political, Zacchaeus Lim, and political and economic expert Arica Maria.

The Chief Minister will participate in the conclave being held in his home district.

