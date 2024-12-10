Singapore to be first country partner at 'Utkarsh Odisha -- Make In Odisha Conclave 2025'

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 Singapore will be the first country partner at the 'Utkarsh Odisha -- Make In Odisha Conclave 2025', scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 28 to 29.

As per the press statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, told Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, when he met him at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Wong also said during the meeting that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha during his trip to India in January next year.

Singapore and India are celebrating 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2025.

The CMO also added: "Both nations enjoy deep historical, cultural, and economic ties. This relationship has now evolved into a strategic partnership encompassing areas like trade, defence, technology, and cultural exchange. Singapore is one of the largest sources of FDI in India. India, too, has a strong presence in Singapore through its companies in IT, banking, and manufacturing."

"With shared values of democracy, innovation, and sustainable development, both nations are keen to strengthen ties for mutual growth and regional stability. To commemorate this bilateral tie, the Singapore President is visiting India next," the CMO said.

Besides, CM Majhi during his recent visit to the island nation last month had requested the Singapore government to arrange a visit of their country's President to Odisha too.

Accepting the invitation of CM Majhi, the Singapore President has decided to visit Odisha during his India visit.

Wong during his discussions with CM Majhi also noted that Singapore would be the first country partner for 'Utkarsh Odisha -- Make In Odisha Conclave 2025' slated to be held in Bhubaneswar in January next year.

He said that while the Singaporean President is visiting India in January, Odisha is the only state he chose to visit as he sees the huge opportunity for strengthening a business partnership with Odisha along with the existing cultural ties.

Wong also said that the highlight of the visit will be the state's potential in petrochemicals, green energy, and skills.

Meanwhile, CM Majhi extended his thanks to the Singapore government for accepting his invitation.

"There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha. The relationship is now poised for the next level in various sectors such as petrochemicals, urban planning, tourism, renewable energy, and skill development," said CM Majhi.

He also expressed his thanks to the Singapore government for hosting him and Team Odisha which resulted in a successful visit last month.

The discussion focused on ways to further strengthen partnerships in areas like the petrochemical complex, development of industrial parks, new energy, IT, skill development in IT, tourism, and cultural exchange.

