Singhvi 'thanks' Congress cross-voters after defeat in Himachal RS poll

India- Shimla, Feb 27 Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who lost the Rajya Sabha poll to his BJP rival and Congress turncoat Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday, owing to cross-voting, said that he would like to thank the nine MLAs responsible because they have taught him a lot about human nature.

"They (the cross-voters) supped with us. So, I think we are bad judges of human character, they are obviously better judges of human character," he told the media here.

"I would also like to thank the nine persons (MLAs) because they have taught me a lot about human nature, its fickleness or its resoluteness," he added.

Extending his heartiest congratulations to Mahajan, Singhvi said his rival deserved it.

"I would like to tell his party to introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law," he added.

Singhvi and Mahajan had both gotten 34 votes each, however Mahajan won by draw of lots round.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had claimed that opposition leaders were obstructing the work of counting officials, and that "five-six Congress MLAs were taken away in a convoy of the CRPF and Haryana Police".

