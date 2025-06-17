Single-window system to approve Kanwar camps: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 17 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will set up a single-window system to grant permissions and handle grievances related to Kanwar camps during the holy month of Sawan.

CM Gupta said that the government will extend full support to these committees serving Shiva devotees in ensuring the provision of electricity, water, medicines, sanitation, and other necessary amenities.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that not even a pebble pricks the feet of Shiva devotees. Kanwar Yatra is a festival of faith, devotion, and discipline, and the government will take every possible step to make it smooth and efficient,” the CM said.

She said that the government will oversee the arrangements through its Ministers, District Development Committee (DDC) Chairpersons, and District Magistrates.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister met office-bearers of various Kanwar camp committees from across Delhi to solve their problems and discuss the facilities required.

Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, senior government officials and representatives from the Fire Services, Electricity Department, and other departments were present in the meeting.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Kanwar camp representatives, CM Gupta assured them that this time, they would not face the kind of administrative hurdles experienced under the previous government.

She said, “Despite crores of rupees being spent earlier, Shiv devotees faced numerous difficulties. This time, we will not let that happen.”

The Chief Minister declared that her government would take full responsibility for managing Kanwar camps and would resolve all problems faced by organising committees.

She said the Single-Window System would ensure smooth camp setup and uninterrupted service delivery.

DDC Chairpersons and DMs will assist the committees in resolving issues, while Ministers will oversee the entire process and ensure that any difficulties are addressed with priority.

She assured that there will be no compromise in providing facilities like medical aid, medicines, electricity connections, water, sanitation, toilets, fire safety, security, and smooth traffic management at the camps.

The Kanwar Yatra is one of North India’s most significant religious traditions, where millions of devotees collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, and other sacred places to offer at Shiva temples.

Every year, thousands of Kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states. To welcome and accommodate them, Kanwar camps are set up across various parts of the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor