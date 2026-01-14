Sinister design behind profiling of Imams in Kashmir, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Jan 14 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday questioned the recent move of the authorities seeking the profiling of preachers (Imams) of different mosques in the union territory.

Speaking to the media here, Mufti alleged that the move seeking detailed profiling of Imams of different mosques has a design to ‘distance Kashmiris from their religion’.

“The five-page document issued to the Imams of mosques here seeks uncalled-for information. What is the Imam’s bank account number, Aadhaar card number, what is the source of his income, and even the school of thought the Imam belongs to? What is the problem with the various schools of thought, whether Ahle-e-Hadis, Barelvi or Shia? Islam does not prohibit any Muslim adhering to whichever school of thought from entering the mosque," she said.

“That happens in the case of Hindu temples. Whether you are a Brahmin or not, and how much money you pay to enter a certain temple. First of all, they deprived Muslims of religious properties in the garb of the Waqf Act, and now they are trying to do the same to mosques and properties not owned by the Waqf. I fear a sinister design is being put to the test in Kashmir. After carrying out tests in Kashmir, they will extend the same to the rest of India,” she alleged.

She also criticised the latest decision of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who terminated five government employees from service because of their terror links.

Asked about these five terminated employees having intelligence reports about their involvement in terror activities and also the fact that they are presently in detention, Mehbooba Mufti said, “It is an accusation. This is only an accusation. It has not been proved in any court. People are being terminated just on the basis of a mere accusation. Tomorrow, any one of us can be accused and punished using the same logic,” she alleged.

