SIR begins in Kerala with govt officer visiting Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi’s home

Thrissur, Nov 4 The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Kerala began on Tuesday early morning with a symbolic visit by Thrissur Sub-Collector Akhil V. Menon to the residence of Kathakali legend Kalamandalam Gopi.

Popularly known as Gopi Asan, the 88-year-old maestro is among India’s most celebrated exponents of Kathakali and a recipient of the Padma Shri for his immense contribution to art and culture.

Menon, accompanied by a team of officials, called on the veteran artiste at his home early Tuesday morning to complete his enrolment under the SIR programme.

A visibly pleased Gopi Asan expressed his gratitude for the gesture. “I would have liked to go to the Sub-Collector’s office myself, but age has slowed me down. I am deeply touched that the officials came home to get me enrolled,” he said.

Sub-Collector Menon described the visit as both an honour and a privilege.

“We are extremely happy to have met Gopi Asan and to complete the formalities of his enrolment at his residence. It is a moment of pride for us as officials,” he added.

The month-long SIR drive, which will continue till December 4, aims to update and verify the state’s electoral rolls.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun visiting households across Kerala to confirm voter details, distribute necessary forms, and ensure that all eligible citizens are accurately listed.

In a special initiative, District Collectors and senior officials are personally visiting the homes of prominent citizens and VVIPs to verify their entries in the voter database.

Earlier in a post on its X handle, the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala said, "From today onwards, BLOs will reach your homes. Become partners in the process of building democracy".

The Election Commission of India has said the exercise is a routine yet vital step to maintain transparency and ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

However, the SIR exercise has met with opposition from both the CPI(M) and the Congress, who have questioned its timing and expressed concerns about potential irregularities.

The ECI, meanwhile, has reiterated that the revision is essential to guarantee a complete and accurate voter list ahead of forthcoming elections.

Once completed, the process will result in a fully updated electoral roll for Kerala.

