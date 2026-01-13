SIR in Bengal: ECI rejects TMC claim over notices to former MPs

Kolkata, Jan 13 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rejected allegations by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that two of its former Rajya Sabha members were summoned for hearings during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls without valid grounds.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that former TMC Rajya Sabha MP and ex-Mohun Bagan football club president Swapan Sadhan Bose, popularly known as Tutu Bose, and his son Srinjoy Bose -- also a former Rajya Sabha MP and the club’s general secretary -- had been issued notices to appear for hearings on claims and objections related to the draft voters’ list.

The TMC accused the Commission of deliberately targeting the two leaders because of their association with the ruling party in the state.

However, on Tuesday evening, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, issued a statement dismissing the allegations and clarifying that notices were issued as the enumeration forms submitted by both individuals had left the linkage columns blank.

“The claim is misleading. The enumeration forms clearly show that the linkage column is left blank. Shri Swapan Sadhan Bose, along with his family, has therefore been called for a hearing like all other similarly placed electors, as per the ECI notification. Since Shri Bose is unwell, he may opt for a hearing at his residence,” the statement said.

The clarification was also posted on the official social media handle of the CEO of West Bengal.

Several prominent personalities from West Bengal have recently been summoned as part of the SIR process, including Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, noted poet Joy Goswami, and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. With the notice to Tutu Bose, another well-known figure from the state’s sporting fraternity has been added to the list.

Srinjoy Bose had also said in a social media post that the family had been asked for a hearing on January 19.

