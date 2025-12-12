SIR in Bengal: Number of excludable voters high in constituencies of heavyweight Trinamool Ministers

Kolkata, Dec 12 With the enumeration phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal being completed, the number of excludable voters had been quite high in case of those Assembly constituencies whose elected legislators are heavyweight members in the state Cabinet, including the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, the number of excludable voters identified in the case of Assembly constituencies with BJP legislators, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had been comparatively low.

In the case of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata, where the elected legislator is Mamata Banerjee, a total of 44,787 voters have been identified as excludable.

In the case of Kolkata Port Assembly in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, where the elected legislator is the West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim, the number of identified excludable voters stands at quite a high of 63,730.

The number is quite high with 52,247, for the Behala (Paschim) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district, where the legislator is the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee.

The number is 33,912 for Dum Dum Uttar Assembly constituency, 33,862 for Dum Dum Assembly constituency (both in North 24 Parganas district), and 35,309 for Tollygunge Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where the elected legislators are West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, State Education Minister, Bratya Basu, and the State Power Minister, Aroop Biswas, respectively.

The number of excludable voters in the Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, where the elected legislator is Suvendu Adhikari, is comparatively low at just 10,599.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, LoP Adhikari got elected from Nandigram, defeating the Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee by a little less than 2,000 votes.

Later, Mamata Banerjee got elected in the by-elections from Bhabanipur and retained her chair as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

The number of excludable voters in the Siliguri Assembly constituency in Darjeeling district, where the elected legislator is the BJP's Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, is 31,181.

The number of excludable voters in the Balurghat constituency in North Dinajpur district, where the elected BJP legislator is the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government, Ashok Kumar Lahiri, is 11,219.

