SIR in MP: EC removes 42.74 lakh voters from draft; Congress links 'fake voters' to BJP

Bhopal, Dec 23 After the door-to-door Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a much debated excercise concluded in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for the state on Tuesday.

The draft released after a meeting held with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar Jha in Bhopal, said that the names of 42.72 voters have been removed from it.

While, 8.4 lakh voters could not be mapped. However, voters will get another chance to get their name added in the draft electoral roll in Madhya Pradesh.

After the publication of the draft rolls, voters will be able to file claims and objections for the inclusion, deletion or correction of entries within the period notified by the ECI.

The Commission has urged electors to verify their details carefully during this window to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and that ineligible names are removed from the electoral rolls.

With the draft list now public, a month-long "Claims and Objections" period has commenced across all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh, ending on January 15, 2026.

This phase is particularly vital for the voters currently under 'Notice' status, whose names risk permanent deletion if identity verification is not completed.

Meanwhile, soon after the ECI released the draft, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari claimed that 42.72 lakh voters found "ineligible" had affected the state Assembly elections result in 2023.

"ECI has found more than 42 lakh fake voters in Madhya Pradesh, while the Bharatiya Janata Party had secured 30 lakh votes more than Congress in 2023 Assembly elections. It means that these fake voters belonged to the BJP," Patwari said while addressing a press conference at the state party office on Tuesday.

More than 65,000 BLOs (Booth Level Officers) were tasked with conducting a door-to-door visit for verification of voters from November 4, while more than 6.65 crore voters were enrolled in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 230 Assembly seats and 29 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across the 55 districts, divided into 10 divisions such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Ujjain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor