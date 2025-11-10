SIR launch: Over 51 pc counting forms distributed in a week in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 10 The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Programme 2026 is progressing smoothly across Rajasthan with active participation from voters.

Within just seven days of its launch, more than 51 per cent of counting forms have been distributed at the grassroots level.

As of now, 2.83 crore voters have received their counting forms, and distribution to the remaining voters is underway.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan told that Jhalawar district has achieved the highest performance by distributing forms to 75 per cent of its voters within the first week.

Dholpur, Chittorgarh and Barmer have secured the next ranks, while Bikaner, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, and Sawai Madhopur have been flagged for slow progress.

Among individual Assembly constituencies, Jhalawar topped the list with 76 per cent distribution, whereas Ganganagar Assembly constituency recorded the lowest at 35 per cent.

CEO Mahajan also reported that the digitisation of completed counting forms has begun across the state, with eight lakh (0.8 million) forms already uploaded on ECINET app.

Balotra, Salumbar, Sirohi and Barmer districts are leading in this process, while Bikaner, Didwana-Kuchaman, Jhunjhunu, and Hanumangarh lag behind.

The Chief Electoral Officer expressed satisfaction with the performance of the newly formed districts and directed all District Election Officers to speed up digitisation efforts.

The online form-filling facility has also been made available through the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in.

Voters submitting their forms online do not need to fill out the physical counting forms distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

CEO Mahajan instructed all District Election Officers to raise awareness about this process through electoral literacy clubs, volunteers, and professional associations in colleges.

To ensure smooth and inclusive implementation, the Election Commission has deployed government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members, and volunteers to assist the elderly, differemntly-abled, and sick voters.

At present, 5,407 supervisors are stationed at 52,222 booths, supported by 973 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (including 119 newly notified officers by the Election Commission of India), 199 Electoral Registration Officers, 41 Deputy District Election Officers, 10 Additional District Election Officers, and 41 District Election Officers.

More than one lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also contributing actively to the success of the Special Intensive Revision process, ensuring timely completion of this crucial exercise.

