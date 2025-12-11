SIR Phase 2: ECI records 100 pc distribution in EF in nine States/UTs, eight in digitisation amongst 12

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with data showing that nine states and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent distribution and eight have recorded complete digitisation of Elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) amongst 12.

The update was shared in the Commission’s daily bulletin released on Thursday.

The enumeration phase for the ongoing revision began on November 4 and will conclude on December 11 for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

According to the new update from the ECI, the enumeration process in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will now be completed by December 14. For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the enumeration will continue until December 18, while for Uttar Pradesh, the enumeration period has been extended until December 26

According to the bulletin, a total of 50.97 crore EFs have already been distributed, amounting to 99.9 per cent coverage of electors across the 12 reporting states and Union Territories.

Digitisation has also kept pace, with 50.88 crore forms digitised, reflecting 99.78 per cent completion.

Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are among the best performers, achieving 100 per cent in distribution.

Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat and Puducherry have also recorded 100 per cent digitisation,

West Bengal, with more than 7.66 crore electors, has reached 99.96 per cent digitisation.

Rajasthan, where the revision in Anta Assembly Constituency began late due to a by-election, has achieved 99.6 per centage distribution and 99.64 per centage digitisation.

Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have recorded distribution figures of 99.9 per cent and 98.92 per cent, respectively.

Notably, for Kerala, the last date for submitting forms is December 18.

The ECI noted that the total figures of EFs digitised include electors who are found to be Absent, Shifted, Dead or having more than one entry

The Commission has also urged recognised political parties to appoint additional Booth Level Agents to strengthen field verification.

