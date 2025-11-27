SIR Phase II: 99.93 pc enumeration forms distributed across 12 states

New Delhi, Nov 26 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of electoral rolls, with 99.33 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) already distributed across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin, the nationwide EF distribution has reached 99.93 per cent, reflecting strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from November 4 to December 4 -- a total of 50.63 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

Digitisation of EFs is also picking up, with 34.86 crore forms digitised so far, marking an overall digitisation rate of 68.40 per cent.

Goa and Lakshadweep have recorded a perfect 100 per cent distribution of EFs, followed closely by Andaman and Nicobar with 99.99 per cent, Madhya Pradesh with 99.87 per cent, West Bengal with 99.80 per cent and Gujarat at 99.77 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.69 per cent EF distribution, covering over 15.39 crore electors.

Puducherry, with 96.63 per cent, followed by Kerala, with 97.92 per cent EFs distribution, and Tamil Nadu (97.43 per cent) are the lowest performers.

In West Bengal, 7.64 crore electors or 99.80 per cent EFs have been distributed. As many as 82.91 per cent EFs have been digitised in the state, said an ECI statement.

In terms of digitisation, Lakshadweep leads with 99.99 per cent, followed by Goa with 89.77 per cent and Rajasthan at 86.03 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has registered the slowest digitisation of EFs at 47.59 per cent, followed by Kerala (55.39 per cent).

The Election Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation.

The ECI, in a statement, said that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election.

The ECI will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances toward its December 4 deadline.

