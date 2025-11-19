SIR Phase II: Nearly 99 pc enumeration forms distributed; digitisation lags at 15.98 pc

New Delhi, Nov 19 The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported significant progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II, with 98.79 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) already distributed across the country as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, the pace of digitisation remains comparatively low at 15.98 per cent, according to the Commission’s daily bulletin.

The enumeration phase, which began on November 4 and will continue till December 4, is aimed at updating and verifying elector details across all states and Union territories.

The ECI shared detailed state-wise progress involving Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Among major states, Uttar Pradesh, with over 15.44 crore electors, reported a distribution rate of 99.48 per cent, though digitisation stood at just 3.77 per cent, one of the lowest in the country.

Kerala, despite traditionally high administrative efficiency, recorded a relatively modest 96.83 per cent distribution and an exceptionally low 1.89 per cent digitisation rate.

In contrast, smaller regions demonstrated stronger performance.

Goa and Lakshadweep achieved 100 per cent EF distribution, while posting digitisation levels of 48.50 per cent and 32.48 per cent, respectively—among the highest nationwide.

Puducherry, too, reported impressive numbers with 27.34 per cent digitisation.

Large states showed mixed outcomes. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reported over 99 per cent distribution, with digitisation levels remaining at 22.23 per cent and 20.88 per cent, respectively.

Rajasthan, excluding the Anta constituency where revision was deferred due to a by-election, logged 99.16 per cent distribution and an above-average 40.90 per cent digitisation.

With over 5.33 lakh BLOs and 10.41 lakh BLAs engaged in the massive verification exercise, the Commission has urged recognised political parties to appoint additional BLAs to ensure thorough field scrutiny.

The ECI is expected to intensify the digitisation phase in the coming weeks to ensure the updated electoral roll reflects the most accurate and authenticated voter data.

