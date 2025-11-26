SIR process deliberately being misrepresented to create confusion: BJP slams Bengal CM

New Delhi, Nov 26 BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent statements on the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

Naqvi said that those who try to undermine democratic and constitutional values won't succeed.

This comes as Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing SIR of the state's electoral roll, saying that the first draft roll would be a "disaster".

Addressing a public rally at a BJP stronghold in North 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal CM had said, "2029 will be a dangerous year for you. Your government won't stay. Where will you go after that? I will shake up India if you hit me. I will tour the entire nation after the (2026) state polls."

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, "Anyone should step out of the misconception that SIR guarantees freedom, lawlessness, or anarchy. Those who try to undermine democratic and constitutional values through chaos and disorder will never succeed. The process of SIR is being deliberately misrepresented by some to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion. This is a very dangerous conspiracy -- against the Constitution, against democracy, and against the country's constitutional institutions."

"The people who are invested in doing this should understand that the public knows what is happening, and this time it will teach such people a lesson," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of enabling the spread of illegal immigrants across the country.

Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress administration was compromising national security for political gains.

"Mamata Banerjee is allowing Bengal to become a hub for illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas, and her government is issuing official documents that facilitate their spread across the country. The Bengal government is running on the support of these illegal immigrants and spreading hatred against the Constitution and Hindus," Singh said.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks on the SIR of electoral rolls, Singh said her resistance was a sign of political "collapse".

"Now her government is going to collapse. There will be a change in power, and in the coming days, actions will be implemented on the ground. Illegal immigrants will also be removed, and in the future, states like Bengal will have the NRC," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor