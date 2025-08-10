SIR row: Tejashwi claims Bihar Deputy CM Sinha has two EPIC numbers

Patna, Aug 10 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of possessing two voter ID cards and being registered in the draft voter list at two different locations.

He demanded that the Election Commission of India conduct a "transparent" investigation into the matter.

Tejashwi alleged that Deputy CM Sinha's name appears in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 draft rolls from both Patna and Lakhisarai districts.

The RJD leader claimed that Vijay Kumar Sinha is listed at serial number 757 in booth number 405, Patna's Bakipur assembly constituency, with EPIC card number AFS0853341, and also at serial number 274 in booth number 231, Lakhisarai, with EPIC card number IAF3939337.

He further claimed that the Deputy CM's age is recorded differently on the two cards.

"Call it a disclosure or a fraud, but it is a fact that the same person has two different EPIC cards and is registered in two places," Tejashwi told reporters.

Presenting both sets of details to the media, Tejashwi said he had "verified" the information from the Election Commission's official website.

He also pointed out that the Commission had previously issued him a notice for having two voter ID cards.

"I have already sent my reply by speed post on August 8. Now it remains to be seen when the Patna and Lakhisarai administrations will issue a notice to Vijay Kumar Sinha," he said.

"There cannot be a bigger fraud than a Deputy Chief Minister's name being in the voter list from two places even after revision," Tejashwi said, vowing to present his case in court with "full evidence".

The RJD leader also pointed to alleged discrepancies in his voter details.

"Our parents' names are different, our brother-sister's names are different, and my name is with someone else in the Election Commission’s voter list. This shows how messed up the voter list is," he told reporters.

Demanding "transparency", he warned that such "irregularities" cannot be tolerated in a democracy and urged the Election Commission to act decisively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor