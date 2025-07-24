SIR row: Vijay Kumar Sinha warns Tejashwi over 'hooliganism' in Bihar Assembly

Patna, July 24 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for trying to enforce "hooliganism" in the House and warned him that such acts will not be tolerated.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has ignited a fierce battle from the streets to the Assembly, with the opposition launching aggressive protests in both Houses.

The conflict escalated as the Deputy Chief Minister issued a stern warning to Tejashwi, accusing him of attempting to disrupt proceedings of the House through hooliganism.

He alleged that Tejashwi is trying to enforce hooliganism inside the House, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"I am the son of a teacher, not a coward. I know how to deal with such goons," he asserted while addressing the media outside the Assembly.

Reacting to Tejashwi's remarks on the election boycott, he taunted, "First handle your Raghopur seat."

He further stated that RJD's "culture of hooliganism" will not work under the current government of good governance.

The opposition has consistently disrupted proceedings, demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the voter list revision before the upcoming Bihar elections.

On Wednesday, the Assembly witnessed a heated verbal exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi, with the JD(U) leader reminding the RJD leader of the Lalu-Rabri era.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and RJD MLA Bhai Virendra clashed verbally, with the latter allegedly using unparliamentary language.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav intervened, instructing Bhai Virendra to apologise, and also reprimanded ministers and Vijay Sinha for the chaos in the House.

The voter list revision has become a flashpoint in Bihar's politics ahead of elections, with the opposition alleging that names of the poor and migrant workers are being unfairly removed from the rolls.

The ruling NDA, meanwhile, maintains that the SIR is necessary to remove fake and illegal voters.

