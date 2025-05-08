Sirens Heard, Blackout Imposed In Chandigarh Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension

A blackout has been imposed, and sirens have been heard in Chandigarh amid Pakistan's missile and drone attack in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and shelling in Pathankot, Punjab. People have been urged to return home, and stores have been requested to close. Additionally, a blackout must be implemented right away. Furthermore, a blackout has been imposed in nearby Mohali as Pakistan shells the area around the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and air raid sirens are sounding in Chandigarh.

The level of tension between India and Pakistan is increasing daily. On Thursday evening, May 8, Pakistan launched a volley of drones and missiles against several targets in Jammu and Kashmir, including the J&K airport and its environs. Swiftly, Indian air defence systems. After that, a total blackout was declared in a number of Indian locations, including Amritsar, Jaisalmer, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The border portions of the Jammu division are completely under blackout. In Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar, sirens are heard. According to ANI, Indian air defence near Jaisalmer intercepted Pakistani drones while there were sky sparkles and explosions. Authorities in Bikaner, Rajasthan, used loudspeakers to tell locals to turn off all lights and take cover indoors.