Sirsa dares AAP MLAs to join Delhi Assembly debate on pollution tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 6 Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday dismissed the Opposition’s allegation that the government was running away from a discussion in the Assembly on pollution, daring AAP legislators to undertake a meaningful debate on the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a sharp response to the Opposition, Sirsa said, in a statement, that the government is fully prepared for a debate on the work done on pollution in the past 11 months.

The Minister highlighted that during the BJP government’s 11-month tenure, Delhi witnessed the highest number of clean air days in more than a decade, a milestone achieved in the year 2025 itself.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party continues to run away from any meaningful discussion. “Once again today, they walked out of the House, and I am certain that tomorrow too, they will evade the discussion on pollution,” he said.

The Minister said that on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs arrived wearing masks worth Rs 2 lakh each, trying to hide their faces.

“When the people of Delhi questioned them, they turned up today without masks,” he added.

Calling it pure theatrics, Sirsa said that this incident exposes the true face of the AAP.

“After 11 years in power, their leaders have amassed so much money that their MLAs come to the Assembly wearing masks worth lakhs of rupees. But the moment the people of Delhi demand accountability, they take off their masks. Those who hid their faces on Monday have now revealed them. This is the real face of AAP,” he stated.

The Minister said the AAP never made honest efforts towards pollution control in its 11 years of governance and continuously misled the people of Delhi.

“In contrast, within 11 months, the BJP government has taken concrete steps to reduce pollution. We are eager for a full debate so that the truth comes out, how the AAP misused the issue of pollution for years and worsened Delhi’s air quality,” he asserted.

Sirsa urged Leader of Opposition Atishi and other AAP MLAs to participate in the discussion instead of walking away. “There is still time for the Aam Aadmi Party to accept its failure over the past 11 years,” he said.

