Sisodia flags delay in appointing representatives in govt colleges

New Delhi, Feb 21 Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh over the delay in appointment of representatives to governing bodies of Delhi Government Colleges.

Underlining the delay of 20 days since the Delhi Government nominations for governing bodies of 28 government colleges were sent to the University, Sisodia claimed that the issue was neither presented nor discussed in the recent Executive Council meeting held on February 3.

"We are yet to hear anything on this wilful delay. While the list of names for GBs has been pending, Swami Shraddhanand College is going ahead with the interviews without full-fledged GB. The interviews without full-fledged GB are also to subvert the policy of Absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers as communicated to you by me, by Letter No DyCM/2023 Dated 27.01.2023", Sisodia has said in the letter.

The letter reads further, "We have committed the cooperation of these 28 GBs for retaining ad hoc and temporary teachers as we firmly hold that the experience of classroom teaching can't be replaced. The experience of thousands of adhoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university".

"Hence, the full fledged governing body in these 28 Delhi Govt Colleges is the need of the hour because around seventy per cent of ad hoc and temporary teachers have been reported to be displaced in the ongoing interviews across the colleges", the letter reads further.

Highlighting that this massive displacements have taken away the livelihood of their families, Sisodia said that there is a statutory provision for the participation of nominees of sensitive and responsive Government and hence, they cannot be allowed to abdicate their duty to protect ad hoc and temporary teachers, working in these

colleges for years.

"At present, however, a majority of the 28 colleges funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi are being operated by a truncated body that lacks any form of GNCTD representation. This essentially means that all decisions, particularly those that may have financial implications for the Government, cannot be made by the college without the participation of a full-fledged governing body", Sisodia said in the letter.

The Dy CM said that in the absence of the latter, the college's capacity to make key decisions regarding promotions, appointments, and other issues relevant to the efficient operations will be severely hampered.

"Any further delays may lead to a serious crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges. Given the gravity of the issue, the formation of governing bodies needs to start as soon as possible", said Sisodia.

He has also stressed in the letter that no interviews should take place in these 28 colleges, without the formation of the full Governing Bodies.

