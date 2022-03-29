Sisodia hits out at BJP over The Kashmir Files, says "what have they done to help the Kashmiri Pandits"

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for repeatedly promoting The Kashmir Files but not doing anything for the Kashmir Pandits, Sisodia said “The problem with the BJP is that they are concerned about ‘The Kashmir Files’ & not the Kashmiri Pandits. Unlike the BJP, AAP is concerned about the well-being of Kashmiri Pandits. Delhi CM Kejriwal helped 200+ Kashmiri Pandit teachers, ensured jobs & pensions, ₹3,000/month for families. Kashmiri Pandits want to return to the land of their ancestors. BJP has been in power for 8 years, what have they done to help the Kashmiri Pandits?"

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at BJP for promoting The Kashmir Files, Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly said “They [BJP] are saying make Kashmir Files tax free. Why do you want to make it tax-free? If you are so interested, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube. That way, the film will be free for all and everybody will be able to see it as well.”

However, in many BJP ruled states 'The Kashmir Files' have been declared tax-free and now BJP has decided to make it a 'propaganda tool’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.