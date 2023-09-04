Sisters consume poison over parents’ feud in UP

Pilibhit, Sep 4 Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following an argument with their parents in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Puranpur police station area.

Circle Officer of the area Alok Singh said: "Kashish , 20, and her sister Munni ,18, daughters of local corporator Asim Raza, consumed poison on Sunday evening. They were taken to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment."

According to the police, their parents often used to fight over family issues and they had one such argument on Sunday as well.

Their daughters were tired of this and thus, took the extreme step, police said.

The family members initially did not allow police to take any action in the matter.

However, additional police force was deployed in the area and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the circle officer said.

