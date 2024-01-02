SIT formed to arrest kingpin of Bihar's impregnating gang

Patna, Jan 2 After the arrest of eight persons of an impregnating gang in Nawada in Bihar, the district police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest the kingpin of the racket.

The mastermind of the racket is Munna Kumar who is on the run and the SIT is making efforts with the help of cyber crime cell to trace his location.

The police on Friday busted the gang and arrested the accused who were running a fraudulent scheme called ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ on several social media platforms and luring youths to impregnate childless women.

As per the scheme, interested youths were asked to pay Rs 799 for registration followed by Rs 5000 to 20000 as a security money. Those who deposited security money were offered photographs of women to choose for making them pregnant.

“Kalyan Anand, the SDPO of Nawada said: “They have a countrywide network where a number of youths from across the states are associated with. The interrogation of the arrested accused is underway and more men are likely to be arrested soon.”

