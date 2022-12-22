SIT formed to probe breakdown of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's car

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Haryana Government to look into the incident of the breakdown of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's car in Gurugram.

On December 18, the shock absorber of the official car used by Vij broke into two parts when the minister was travelling on the KMP Expressway to reach Gurugram from Ambala Cantonment area

The SIT formed is headed by Virendra Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of East Gurugram. Other members include ACP Vikas Kaushik, Sub-Inspector Umesh, Jyoti the incharge of Gurugram's Forensic Sicience Unit, ASI Randhir Singh, motor mechanic of Police Lines. The head mechanic of Haryana Roadways has also been included in the team.

The team will thoroughly investigate the incident to ascertain its real cause and submit a detailed report.

Following the incident, minister Vij took to Twitter and posted, "Escaped miraculously while travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road."

( With inputs from ANI )

