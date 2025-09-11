‘SIT has raised very serious points’: Assam CM on Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan ‘link’

Guwahati, Sep 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday came heavily on Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged Pakistan links and at least three members of Congress MP’s family for having British passports.

Talking to reporters here, Sarma said, “The points raised in the report submitted by Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding Congress MP’s alleged links with Pakistan are of very serious nature. I will discuss the SIT report in the cabinet, and later, barring some confidential points, the report will be given to the press.”

The Chief Minister further escalated his attack on Gogoi, mentioning that three of his family members are British citizens, which is shameful for a parliamentarian.

“It is extremely disgraceful that the Congress MP’s wife and children are holding British passports, and the opposition party claims to follow Mahatma Gandhi. If I had been in the Congress party today, I could have brought this leader down from the dais,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the SIT, set up on February 17, 2025, was tasked with investigating the role of one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

The probe, according to Sarma, has brought to light disturbing revelations that go beyond individual activities and indicate a larger design to undermine India’s sovereignty.

“The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national – who is married to an Indian Member of Parliament – in the nefarious activities linked to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the SIT’s investigation has exposed how the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan had facilitated the visit of a sitting MP from Assam to that country.

“The role of Pakistan’s official machinery in enabling such engagements is a matter of serious concern,” he added.

Sarma informed that the Assam government will now examine the SIT report in detail before placing it before the state Cabinet.

“Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” he said.

