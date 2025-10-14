SIT intensifies probe into Zubeen Garg's death case; focus on yacht party organisers

Guwahati, Oct 14 The investigation into the mysterious death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg has gathered further momentum, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifying its focus on the individuals connected to the yacht party in Singapore where the singer reportedly spent his final moments, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the SIT is examining the roles of Tanmoy Phukan and Abhimanyu Talukdar, both of whom are said to have played key parts in arranging the ill-fated event.

Phukan is believed to have been responsible for booking the yacht, while Talukdar, who serves as the President of the Assam Association in Singapore, was reportedly involved in coordinating the party.

On Monday, both Phukan and Talukdar appeared at the CID headquarters in Guwahati to assist with the ongoing inquiry in the case.

Investigators are likely to record their detailed statements, which could shed crucial light on the sequence of events leading up to Garg's death and the identities of those present during the private gathering.

As of now, the SIT has recorded statements from seven Assamese NRIs in connection with the case.

Earlier, Jalongsat Narjari, Parikshit Sharma and Siddharth Bora appeared before the investigation team.

Moreover, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, another Assamese NRI based in Singapore, also presented himself at the CID office and was questioned, officials confirmed.

The ongoing probe, supervised at the highest levels of the Assam Police, is being carried out under multiple legal channels, including coordination with Singaporean authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

Investigators are seeking to reconstruct the events surrounding the singer's final hours on September 19 -- the day he reportedly faced breathing difficulties while on the yacht -- and to determine whether any foul play was involved.

The case continues to draw widespread public attention, with fans and cultural figures across the Northeast demanding a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the untimely death of one of Assam's most beloved voices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor