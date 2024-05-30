SIT prepared to arrest Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, May 30 Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will arrest Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MP and prime accused in the alleged sex video scandal, immediately upon his arrival at the airport on Friday.

Sources stated that Prajwal is expected to board a flight from Munich at 3 p.m. Thursday and will land at Bengaluru International Airport at 12.30 a.m. The agencies are closely coordinating with the airline and authorities to monitor Prajwal’s boarding.

Sources also revealed that Prajwal Revanna had booked a business-class air ticket with Lufthansa and had not given his contact number and email ID while booking the ticket. The sources further said that the SIT has found that the video of Prajwal Revanna announcing his return on May 31 was uploaded from Budapest, Hungary.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said the SIT has made all necessary preparations ahead of his anticipated arrival. If he does come, the legal process will commence.

“He will be arrested as soon as he lands at Bengaluru International Airport. A warrant has been issued against him as per the law. Once the warrant is issued, it is the job of the police to arrest him, and they will do their job,” he said.

When questioned why Prajwal Revanna had not been arrested earlier, Parameshwara said, “We can’t arrest him in a foreign location. Who told you that we can go there and drag him? Even the Central government can’t just send someone to get him arrested. The purpose of notifying Interpol is for this reason. After being notified, a Blue Corner notice is issued, and there is a procedure to follow. It is not like we can go somewhere within the state and arrest someone.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor