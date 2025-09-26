SIT probe bringing truth out: Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade on Dharmasthala case

Mangaluru, Sep 26 Dharmadhikari of the famous Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade stated on Friday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass grave case is bringing out the truth, and expressed his gratitude to the Congress-led government in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Dharmasthala, Veerendra Heggade said, "People have witnessed how ruthlessly high-handedness was unleashed upon us. We have never caused pain to anyone, so how could people turn hostile towards us?"

"People and media have repeatedly asked me, 'Why am I being questioned and targeted?' I want to know the same. Everything else is becoming clear at this stage," he said.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by this Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre

"I have never harboured hatred or insulted anyone. So why did this happen? We are confident because we have not committed any wrong. Lord Manjunatha Swamy and Appanna Swamy will take care of everything," Veerendra Heggade concluded.

BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said, "The Congress-led government is actively aiding a systematic conspiracy aimed at discrediting and diminishing the reputation of the revered Hindu religious centre, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

It has now become evident that the government ignored the Supreme Court's verdict and formed an SIT based on a complaint by the gang of activists with malicious intent, he alleged.

"The Supreme Court had dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the gang as early as May 5, 2025. However, the government suppressed this fact and accepted a complaint based on fabricated allegations. Then, under pressure from radical left-wing ideologues, the government pretended to act neutrally and set up an SIT. This is a clear violation of the Supreme Court's orders," Vijayendra alleged.

"We have been alleging a conspiracy from the very beginning, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself has acknowledged this. It is in light of this well-orchestrated plot that we have been demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter concerning Dharmasthala," Vijayendra stated.

