SIT seeks information on 2015 Kotkapura firing incident

Chandigarh, Feb 5 With investigations into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident reaching the advanced stage, Special Investigation Team (SIT) head L.K. Yadav on Sunday said if anyone having any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, could share by personally meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on February 10 or 14.

The incident took place on October 14, 2015.

He said people can also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by sending an email at newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com

Even at this stage any input or information provided by any individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, Yadav said in a statement.

He also expressed gratitude to the people for their cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the responsibility entrusted with it.

On the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the government had constituted the SIT consisting of three senior officers including Additional Director General of Police Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal and SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the incident.

In Punjab, blasphemy has been an emotive issue in every election since the 2015 Kotkapura firing case following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent violence in which the police force was accused of excesses that left two people dead.

