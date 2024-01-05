SIT set up to probe Gurugram hotel murder case

Gurugram, Jan 5 The Gurugram Police Commissioner on Friday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the murder of Divya Pahuja -- a former Gurugram-based model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was shot dead allegedly by the owner of a hotel where she was staying.

Divya, 27, was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh -- the owner of Hotel City Point, here, on January 2. According to police, Divya and Abhijeet were in a relationship, and the murder took place at Room Number 111 of the same hotel.

The police are yet to find Divya's body. It is being suspected that the body has been dumped somewhere in Punjab.

The SIT set up on Friday will be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Vijay Pratap Singh.

Three persons -- Abhijeet, Om Prakash and Hemraj have been arrested in connection with the murder, while the police are still looking for two other accused, Balraj and Ravi Banga.

The police said that Divya was killed on January 2 at around 5 p.m. and at around 11 p.m., Abhijeet sought the help of Om Prakash and Hemraj -- who used to work at his hotel, to dispose of the woman's lifeless body.

During questioning, Abhijeet told the police that Divya had some of his objectionable pictures, and she was blackmailing him as well as extorting money from him.

He had told Divya to delete those pictures and sought the password for her cell phone. However, she refused to do so. Eventually, both had a heated argument following which Abhijeet opened fire on her.

The Gurugram Police on Thursday got a five-day remand for Abhijeet, Om Prakash and Hemraj.

"After killing Divya, Abhijeet, with the help of Om Prakash and Hemraj, dragged her body to the boot of a BMW car. Abhijeet then drove around 1.5 km and handed over the car's keys to his associates Balraj and Ravi, who drove the car towards Punjab to dispose of the body," DCP Singh said.

When the police opened the boot of the BMW car that was later recovered, her body was not found in the boot.

The police suspect that Balraj and Ravi left Haryana and entered Punjab via Hisar and Sirsa with the BMW car. The body was then disposed of, and then they reached Patiala via Mansa.

Both fled after abandoning the car in the parking area of the Patiala bus stand. According to sources, Balraj's last location was shown to be in Patiala.

A Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police has been conducting raids in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in search of Balraj and Ravi.

"Raids are being conducted at various places in search of Divya's body and the accused. Many teams are engaged in investigating the case. The accused will be caught soon," DCP Singh said.

Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar.

Gujjar had apparently asked Abhijeet to assist with his children's education and during that phase, Abhijeet came in contact with Divya.

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016.

Divya was the prime accused in the case. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court.

Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

